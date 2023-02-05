What Do People Only Pretend to Like? Here’s What Folks Had to Say.
Why do people out there pretend to like certain things?
That’s a fair question, right?
It just seems kind of silly…
But you know it happens!
Here’s what AskReddit users had to say about this.
1. We’re family!
“Family members.
I don’t care what god damned percentage of genes we share, If you’re a piece of s**t, I have no obligation to pretend I care about you “because we’re family”.”
2. Thank you…
“Getting clothes as a gift when you’re a kid.
You have to pretend you like it because it was nice of them to get you a gift, but deep inside you wished so much that it was a cool toy.”
3. Yuck!
“Edible arrangements.
Fruit is good, but edible arrangements either have to be eaten quickly, taken apart to be stored in the fridge, or thrown away.”
4. No fun at all.
“Adulthood.
This has been absolute garbage since I started it.
I’d personally like a refund and speak to life’s manager!”
5. Alien children.
“Other people’s newborn babies.
Come on guys, we can all agree that they look like aliens when they pop out.”
6. It does suck.
“As a Canadian, winter.
People romanticize it.
It sucks.”
7. Not cool!
“Non-dog people pretending that it’s OK that your dog jumps on your and licks you when you get into somebody’s house.”
8. This is not comfortable.
“Tight fitted clothes.
They look ok when standing but are a nightmare when sitting or trying to relax.”
9. DUMB.
“Luxury brands.
That $5,999 Louis Vuitton bag is hideous.
And you can get a bag made of wayyyyy better heavy duty material for wayyyyy cheaper at Bass Pro.”
10. Isn’t this fun?!?!
“Mandatory corporate fun.
Oh, and remember, next Friday is Hawaiian shirt day.
So, you know, if you want to, go ahead and wear a Hawaiian shirt and jeans.”
11. I don’t get it.
“Gold leaf on food.
Literally adds no flavor to the dish.”
12. Pretentious.
“People oversinging.
As a musician as well I think it’s pretentious.
We can tell you can sing, you don’t have to sing every note in the minor scale on a one syllable word.”
13. I need a drink…
“Their jobs.
As a training supervisor, I feel this. My job is to drink the corporate kool aid and pretend it doesn’t taste like stale dishwater.
Aren’t these free bags of chips and complimentary sparkling waters pretty lit, fam? Who’s got it better than us?!!! Nooooobody. Now, excuse me as I sneak off to the restroom to hit the flask.”
Categories: FILM/TV, MUSIC
Tags: · ask reddit, askreddit, film, hollywood, movies, music, pop culture, reddit