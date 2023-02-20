Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Picking Up Her Son’s Half-Sister From School
Man, the guy in this story has a lot of nerve…
But that’s just my opinion!
We want you to read this whole story and then let us know in the comments if you think this woman is acting like an a**hole or if she’s totally justified in her actions.
Check out the story below and we hope we hear from you in the comments!
AITA for saying no to picking up my son’s half sister from school?
“I am a single mom of two boys ages 11 and 10. Their father and I divorced 5 years ago after I learned he was cheating on me.
He got her pregnant either right before he told me, and that was why he confessed, or right after. But our divorce was not an easy one. He wanted to stay “friends” and I could not look at him after what he did. He and I were together for over 13 years, he was also a friend before he was my boyfriend/husband and to have him betray me like that and treat me as he had was awful.
He married his affair partner. They had a daughter within months of our separation, followed by a son after the divorce/their marriage. Last year they lost a baby which led to the discovery that his wife had cancer.
What followed was a lot of fighting between the two of us again. He wanted me to help him and his wife out. He said their children (who are currently 5 and 3) needed family beyond just him and his wife. His own family disowned him for our divorce (they were extremely religious) and she has no family.
I told him it would be over my d**d body I would help him. He argued that it was for the children and if not for his kids with her, then for our boys, who could see their family heal and be one. I told him he stopped any chance of that happening when he cheated on me.
What I did not expect was for him to tell his daughter’s school to call me when she got sick. He was at work at the time and couldn’t leave apparently because he had already missed a lot of work due to his wife, and she was home recovering from chemo. I got the call, was asked if I would pick her up and I said no. Several hours later I got reamed on the phone by him for leaving his sick child at school when I knew they had nobody.
This is when he told me how he couldn’t leave and how his wife was resting. I told him the babysitter for his son should have been called over me. He told me he was in daycare and I should be f**king ashamed because she was a sick child who is going through a lot and I could have helped. He told me he hoped our son’s were going to be f**king ashamed of me. They aren’t. And I argued back with him over the phone at the time.
But I guess part of me does feel bad for the child. My son’s also sensed an atmosphere while they were with their dad after the incident when they talked about me, and I h**e that for them.
AITA?”
Take a look at what Reddit users had to say about what happened.
One reader said she’s NTA and that her ex is trying to manipulate her.
Another individual agreed and said she has the right to refuse to do this.
And this Reddit user said she needs to document all of this and get in touch with a lawyer.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, family, kids, reddit