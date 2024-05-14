Home Inspector Warns Home Buyers Against Trusting Realtors After A Nasty Discovery
We know realtors can be super friendly and helpful, and navigating the world of buying your home can be daunting enough, even without trying to do it yourself.
That said, home inspector @lpernas1995 says even if you need your realtor, be careful in believing they’re your friend – or that you can really trust them at all.
He says it’s important to do your own homework, and that means have inspections carried out to find flaws before buying a home.
He said: ”I’m gonna get a lot of heat for this, but I will die on this hill. Realtors are not your friends. They just wanna make the sale.”
He showed his followers a cabinet under a sink at a property he was inspecting. It appeared to be made from wood.
But as he peeled back contact paper, that appeared to be wood, there were wet stains and what looked like mold!
He continued: “Please, for the love of God, get the house inspected before you buy it.”
If you’re buying a home, y’all hear what this man’s saying.
Watch the full clip here:
@lpernas1995
I said what I said 😤 #fyp #fypシ #homeinspector #inspector #viral #realty #inspectortok #construction #homeimprovement #homerenovation #housingmarket
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Buying a home is a whole process.
Make sure you don’t leave it all to your realtor.
