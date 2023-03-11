Mar 16, 2023
11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head
Love is in the air!
Or, at least people are kind of trying to fall in love but they’re dealing with the ups and downs of dating apps…
And you know how those things go…
Check out 11 screenshots from dating apps that might make you never want to get on one ever again.
1. About your brother…
He’s hot!
2. Twenty long days ago…
Well, better late than never…
3. There’s no way this worked…
I mean, right?
4. That went off the rails.
What a psycho!
5. They’ll never know, I guess…
Well, that’s sad.
6. Over and out.
Probably for the best.
7. This guy is a real conversationalist.
You can feel the electricity!
8. Let’s be polite about this…
He sounds pretty classy!
9. Started off great.
Didn’t end well.
10. Just being honest.
That’s refreshing!
11. Avoid this one.
Major red flags!
