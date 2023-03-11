Mar 16, 2023

11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Love is in the air!

Or, at least people are kind of trying to fall in love but they’re dealing with the ups and downs of dating apps…

And you know how those things go…

Check out 11 screenshots from dating apps that might make you never want to get on one ever again.

1. About your brother…

He’s hot!

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.49.20 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

2. Twenty long days ago…

Well, better late than never…

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.49.37 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

3. There’s no way this worked…

I mean, right?

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.50.49 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

4. That went off the rails.

What a psycho!

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.51.06 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

5. They’ll never know, I guess…

Well, that’s sad.

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.51.29 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

6. Over and out.

Probably for the best.

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.51.41 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

7. This guy is a real conversationalist.

You can feel the electricity!

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.53.25 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

8. Let’s be polite about this…

He sounds pretty classy!

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.52.40 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

9. Started off great.

Didn’t end well.

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.52.30 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

10. Just being honest.

That’s refreshing!

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.52.20 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

11. Avoid this one.

Major red flags!

Screen Shot 2023 03 01 at 4.51.58 PM 11 Dating App Screenshots That Will Make You Shake Your Head

Photo Credit: Reddit

