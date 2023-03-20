A Laid-off Woman Says Her Former CEO Reached Out to Ask Her to Do Contract Work
Some bosses and CEOs like to cut corners: after all, the name of the game is saving money and generating profits, right?
Yes, but employees are also able to draw a line in the sand and do what’s best for them as well…and that’s what brings us to today’s story.
A woman shared a TikTok video where she said laid off from her job and then her former CEO got in touch with her to do contract work.
Take a look at what she had to say.
People on TikTok offered up their thoughts about this.
One person said,
“Consultation rate is at least 3 times of an actual employee.”
And one commented,
“Oh no. Don’t do it for a week’s pay. Start an LLC and charge him third party contractor rates! They absolutely do not deserve freebies.”
Another TikTokker said,
“DO. NOT. DO. IT! They fired you. Decline, block and move on. You don’t owe them at all.”
And another viewer added,
“Should have replied with a meme about the consequences of their own actions. And then never replied again.”
The woman shared a few more videos where she told TikTok viewers that she decided not to take the contract job. Check out what she had to say.
And here’s some additional info that the woman offered up…
I guess that sometimes, you just have to stand your ground and do what’s best for you…