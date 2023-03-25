He Turned Away a Friend From His Birthday Dinner Because He Didn’t RSVP. Is He a Jerk?
You RSVP or you don’t show up.
That’s how the world works, right?
Well, at least some of the time…
So did this guy act like an a**hole when he turned a friend away from his birthday dinner for not RSVP’ing?
Take a look at this story and let us know what you think in the comments.
AITA for turning away a friend after he showed up to my birthday dinner without RSVPing?
“I had a birthday dinner this weekend.
A week before the dinner I sent a mass text out to eight of my friends telling them the location date and time and to let me know by a certain date if they are coming so I can make a reservation at a hibachi place.
Most people said they could come, one friend said they couldn’t make it and another friend never responded. A couple days later I was talking to one of the friends I invite about the dinner and they said they thought the friend who didn’t answer was coming but they weren’t sure.
I said that he needs to RSVP so I have the girrest head count for the reservation. I never heard from the friend who didn’t respond so I made the reservation accordingly.
I should add that before I made the reservation I texted in the mass text chain with “last chance to RSVP I’m making the reservation at this time today”.
The day of my dinner, the friend who didn’t respond showed up right as the hostess was asking for the name of the reservation. I told her that we had an extra person show up and I apologised. She looked to see if she could place all of us but was unable to find a place to accommodate an extra person without us having to wait 2 hours.
So I told the friend who didn’t RSVP that he could not join us for dinner. He got mad and told me I was a bad friend. He told me it was embarrassing to be turned away from a birthday party and that he wasted time and gas coming out.
I told him he should have RSVPed. He told me he told our friend that he might be going. I told him that wasn’t good enough and he should have told me. He told me that I should have asked him if he was coming.
AITA?”
Now let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
