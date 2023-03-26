How Long Is Too Long To Wait To Tell Your Fiancee You’re Pregnant?
For many couples, seeing those two little lines that mean a baby is on the way is one of the happiest moments of their lives. They find out together, or the soon-to-be mom can’t wait to find the cutest/best way to let her partner know.
For others, though, it’s not happy or exciting news, and telling the other person is something that causes anxiety – or even fear.
OP is engaged, and when she found out she was pregnant, she wasn’t happy about it. She suspected her partner wouldn’t be, either, and his sister (her best friend) agreed.
I decided to keep my pregnancy to myself because I don’t know what I’m going to do about it and I knew my fiancé wasn’t going to be happy with the news.
My future sister-in-law/best friend is the only other person who knew as I only took the test at her suggestion and at her house.
She also agreed that her brother was unlikely to be happy about it but she felt like I should tell him immediately anyway.
Still, the best friend thought her brother deserved to know, and gave OP a certain amount of time to relay the news.
We kept arguing over it because I told her I needed time to process it and she felt like I was making excuses to avoid telling him. In the end, she told him herself while we were having dinner with their family. He was so upset he confronted me in front of everybody so now they all know and everybody is upset with me for keeping it from him.
His sister kept trying to reach out and apologise after it happened but I was ignoring her as her only excuse was that he was her brother so she couldn’t keep it from him and that she gave me 3 weeks to tell him myself.
When she didn’t, OP’s friend told her brother and all h*$l broke loose.
The last time she called me I was so upset that I answered and yelled at her. In the heat of the moment, I uninvited her from the wedding and told her I would find a new bridesmaid.
I’ve given my fiancé and his family another reason to be upset with me but I’ve refused to let her come to the wedding even as a regular guest despite them asking me to and it being important to them for her to attend.
AITA?
Was OP wrong to ask for more time? Should she have fessed up on her own? Did her friend overstep?
So many questions, but Reddit is on top of it!
The top commenter has a question – like how can you marry someone if you’re afraid to tell them you’re pregnant?
Several people thought she was probably avoiding it for just a bit too long to be fair.
Which begs a whole bunch of other questions.
This person has some tough love for OP.
But this comment has a bit more sympathy for OP’s position.
I don’t think the friend should have told, but three weeks is a long time.
This is a tough one but it’s probably no one else’s business.
