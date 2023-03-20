She Told Her Brother She’s More Important Than Him. Is She a Jerk?
The woman who wrote this story is 5 months pregnant by a friend of her older brother’s.
She’s living with the guy so he can help her out, but it doesn’t sound like they’re a romantic couple by the way she phrased things…
Read her story below and see if you think she acted like an a**hole.
AITA for telling my brother I’m more important than him?
“I’m 5 months pregnant. The dad, James, is my brother’s friend. Since the pregnancy has been rough I moved in with James because he offered to help me.
Usually, his friends all come to his to hang out and play pool. They came over a few days ago and decided they wanted to go out to eat.
I still have really bad nausea so I can’t eat most things so James asked me what I wanted to eat.
I picked a place but my brother started complaining and asking James why he had asked me when the rest of them wanted to go get pizza instead.
Nobody else said anything but I was upset by the tone my brother was using so I told him he asked me because I was more important than him. We ended up arguing which James and the rest of their friends found funny.
Now my brother is mad at me for humiliating him in front of his friends and for being immature.
AITA?”
And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.
This person said EVERYONE sucks in this story.
This person also thinks it’s tough to judge who is actually being the worst here.
Plenty of folks were just confused about all of it.
This is not the way an adult person would handle this situation, per this commenter.
This person thinks it sounds like typical sibling bickering and nothing more.
