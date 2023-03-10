Want To See A Live Woolly Mammoth? Scientists Say They’ll Have One In Four Short Years
Science is amazing and always seems to be breaking boundaries and pushing the limits of what we thought was possible. That said, sometimes it seems as if they haven’t seen the cautionary science fiction movies that scarred the rest of us for life.
Like, say, Jurassic Park.
Because even though it turned out to be a very bad idea to bring extinct animals back to life in that universe, scientists are still intent on doing just that with the long-extinct woolly mammoth.
Colossal, a Dallas-based biotech company, recently scored an additional $60 million to bring the gene-editing project to fruition. If it’s successful, they say that the once-extinct woolly mammoth will live again by 2027.
They play to reintroduce the species to the wild, planting them in their original ecosystem in an effort to fight climate change. Colossal believes their vast migration patterns were vital to preserving the Arctic health.
Their original plan to reintroduce them in Siberia may have to be altered due to the world’s political framework.
The company issued a statement, talking a bit about how they believe the Asian elephant is key to their success.
“In the minds of many, this creature is gone forever. But not in the minds of our scientists, nor the labs of our company. We’re already in the process of the de-extinction of the Woolly Mammoth. Our teams have collected viable DNA samples and are editing the genes that will allow this wonderful megafauna to once again thunder through the Arctic.”
They plan to use gene editing to create an embryo to play into the womb of an African elephant. They believe that animal will be able to carry and birth the baby mammoth until the species is able to reproduce on its own.
Though a variety of ethical questions remain to be answered, Colossal is moving full-steam head.
The rest of us are just along for the ride.
