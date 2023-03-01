What Do People Claim to Do but They Really Don’t? Here’s What Folks Said.
Of course, I always eat healthy food and avoid things that are terrible for me!
Yeah right…
Hey, nobody can be perfect all the time, right?
And now we’re gonna hear from folks on AskReddit about what people claim to do but they really don’t.
Take a look!
1. No one reads those.
“In the business world – read meeting minutes.
Someone could lie their a**es off in those and you’d never know until there’s an issue later and you look back.”
2. Gross.
“Floss.
For the longest time I never flossed, only on occasion like after eating popcorn or something. Starting to floss has made me much more motivated to continue flossing.
The amount of crap I pull out of my teeth on a regular basis (after using an electric toothbrush for 2 min) is alarming.”
3. You stink.
“Proper hygiene.
Some people swear they clean but you can smell the stench and tell they’re liars.”
4. Lonely.
“I think most people are much more lonely than they lead on.
They like to portray themselves as successful and popular at work or school with interesting friends and an active romantic or social life.
In reality, they are alone and have a cat.”
5. Ugh!
“Wash their hands after going to the toilet.
It’s disgusting seeing how many people just walk right out the bathroom without washing!”
6. I think you’re right.
“Vote. Especially in local elections.
Also when they say, “I will take that into consideration.” Their mind is usually already made up.”
7. Do you lift?
“Say they work out.
Legit know a woman who would put on a workout outfit, step outside, take a picture of her feet about to “run” then go back inside and eat a package of Oreos.”
8. Liars!
“I’m in healthcare and every day people that are legitimately overweight (50-200 lbs) say that every single day they eat healthy, consume less calories than they burn, work out, and don’t have cheat meals but still can’t lose weight.
Sure, there are rare cases where that could be true, but 99% of the time they are lying.”
9. Most likely.
“Young couples who claim to have bought their houses by themselves.
Almost always there is a parent who’s helped out.”
10. Bingo.
“Share how they really feel.
The standard greeting is ‘Hi, how are you?’.
Yet, if answered with any variation other than good it seems to be considered rude.”
11. Right on the money.
“Judge.
We as a species have judged others as a means of survival. It’s literally human nature.
Those who are “good vibes only” are the most judgmental people I’ve ever met.”
12. Absolutely!
“Anyone claiming that they “don’t like drama…”
You are the drama.”
13. Sad, but true.
“That they are religious.
Too many say they are but in reality, the things they do show the exact opposite.”