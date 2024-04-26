Her Boss Demanded She Attend A Zoom Meeting From The Office While Her Coworkers Dialed In From Home. She Knew It Was Time To Quit.
by Laura Lynott
Who among us has not dreamed of the day we could quit a job we really disliked?
That said, quitting is expensive, so we might have to dream win the lottery first.
This woman, though, got so fed up she walked away without a backup plan.
@tanacious.d not only quit her job, but put her toxic employer on blast at the same time!
She worked at a dental office where she was asked to attend a mandatory meeting in person – even though her co-workers were allowed to attend virtually.
For this and other reasons, she says she knew she had to walk away.
There’s nothing quite like that freeing moment of clarity, right?
Let’s hope this lady’s next job is better and she can make a clip about how inspo it is!
Watch the full clip here:
@tanyadiestelmann
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Remember that.
Eek. Sorry to hear this.
Bring back remote work!
I have a feeling she did not regret this at all.
Well, as long as another job came along sooner rather than later.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁