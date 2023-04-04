A 98-Year-Old Woman With 230 Grandchildren Met Her Great-Great-Great-Granddaughter for the First Time
Let that number sink in for a minute… 230 GRANDCHILDREN.
It’s pretty unbelievable, right? But it’s all true!
And a 98-year-old woman in Kentucky named Cordelia Mae Hawkins not only has that many grandkids, but she recently met her great-great-great-granddaughter for the very first time.
Hawkins got to hold her great-great-great-granddaughter, 7-week-old Zhavia Whitaker, when her family paid a visit to her nursing home facility in Kings Mountain, Kentucky.
In the photo below are Hawkins’ daughter, Frances Snow, 77; Hawkins and baby Zhavia; granddaughter Gracie Snow Howell; great-granddaughter Jacqueline Ledford, 29; and great-great-granddaughter Jaisline Wilson, 19.
That’s a whole lot of generations in one family photo!
One of the family members recounted a little bit of Hawkins’ history. She said, “Grandma was 16 years old when she married my grandpa, Bill. He was 50 and a widower with 10 children; his first wife d**d while giving birth to conjoined twins at home (the babies did not survive either).”
It was also revealed that Hawkins had 13 children with Bill. She said, “Grandpa worked on the railroad and was gone all week. With so many mouths to feed, grandma would rise early in the morning, stock the wood stove, go out and gather eggs, grab a couple of chickens (wring their necks and pluck the feathers), fry them up, make biscuits and gravy, and would have breakfast ready before the kids went to school.”
Hawkins will turn 99 on July 19, 2023. What a life!
Take a look at this video for more information about this incredible story.