A Few Surprising Ways To Re-Use Your Dryer Lint
I don’t know about you, but doing laundry is pretty much the bane of my existence. The washing, the transferring, the folding, and yes, the remembering to clean out the dryer’s lint trap so you don’t start a fire.
I had no idea that you could use the lint for anything, and have always just chucked it into the trash.
It turns out I was wrong, though, so if you’re doing the same, read on!
First, you can use it as a fire starter.
As someone who believes the apocalypse is pretty much always nigh, this one appeals to me (because obviously I can’t start a fire from scratch).
The stuff is super flammable, though, which is why you clean it out of the dryer. You can pack it away for your text camping trip, along with an empty toilet paper or paper towel tube and some waxed paper, and make your campfire a cinch.
Or you can save it for the inevitable moment society collapses, like I plan to.
Second, you can use it to pad your valuables when packing.
Plates, china, jewelry, you name it – there are always those pieces we definitely want to keep padded and safe when moving them from one place to another.
Dryer lint is an excellent (and free) option, and you can combine it with things like newspaper or bubble wrap to double up the safety.
Keep the lint closest to the valuables to prevent scratching, too.
It’s also great at soaking up messes.
If you’ve got a wet spill – even an oily one – dryer lint can work in place of cornstarch or kitty litter to help soak it up.
This will help you cut down on your paper towel consumption and also your laundry, and you don’t have to feel guilty about tossing the lint in the trash afterward.
There you have it – take that dryer lint and run with it.
You’ll be saving money, time, laundry space, and maybe even your life once the lights go out.
