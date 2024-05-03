A Librarian Shamed This Mom For What She Was Wearing… Because It Showed Her Belly Button. – ‘Might even throw my belly button ring back in.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people just don’t know how to keep their mouths shut: that’s a FACT.
And it can be pretty offensive when folks like this speak up for no reason whatsoever to tell people what they think about them.
Take the example a recent video by a woman named Hilary.
She explained, “So I just got dress coded at our local library at baby story time and this is literally what happened. So this is what I wore, a little cropped sweater situation, it’s from the teenager section at Target. It’s that like weird, wild fable brand. Probably not age-appropriate, whatever.”
She said she was wearing “mom jeans” and a sweater at the library and felt that she looked fine…until a librarian stepped in…
Hilary said, “So, I’m chasing my kids around they’re acting wild and I always get a little stressed out that they’re, they don’t sit during story time. So after story time this librarian comes up to me and she goes are you mom or babysitter? And I thought oh my gosh she thinks I’m young, so I go oh I’m mom, not the babysitter.”
She continued, “So she goes ‘you should know better’ in like this judgy, tsk, tsk kind of tone and so I immediately start apologizing for my girls’ behavior.”
Hilary thought the librarian was talking about the way her kids were behaving but she quickly realized that she was wrong when the outfit told her outfit was inappropriate.
She said her sweater was a bit short and explained, “When I carry my giant one-year-old it raises up and shows maybe like one inch of my like mommy belly with its cute little stretched out belly button.”
Hilary continued, “And apparently, apparently that’s inappropriate to show any midriff when you’re like edging into 40 and newsflash, I guess, I disagree.”
The caption to her video reads, “Pardon me while I continue to wear cropped tops with high-waisted pants until I’m a grandmother. Might even throw my belly button ring back in for extra flair.”
Check out the video.
Pardon me while I continue to wear cropped tops with high-waisted pants until I'm a grandmother. Might even throw my bellybutton ring back in for extra flair
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
One viewer knows what they want for the next video…
Another individual is OVER IT.
This TikTok user can’t believe this!
Verdict: completely ridiculous!
