Traveller Took A Photo On The Tarmac, And A Flight Attendant Banned Him From The Flight. – ‘My family’s still on the flight!’
Flying can be stressful from the moment you leave your house to the moment you finally sit down on the plane.
And that stress can be 3-4 hours long depending on how far you live from the airport.
But for this professional family traveller, the drama didn’t end once he boarded his flight.
“I have literally just been kicked off a Jetstar Flight.”
As he tells the camera, “This is the single worst experience I’ve ever had flying in my life.”
And according to him, his family takes roughly 25 flights a year, so he’s been around the airline block a time or two.
He goes on to detail how the flight attendant called him an ‘idiot’ as he was taking a picture of his family on the tarmac.
A verbal altercation happened shortly thereafter, which ended with her telling him he couldn’t get on the flight or talk to his wife.
Also, they had called the police.
“What am I supposed to do, my family’s still on the flight!”
You gotta see his whole video here:
It takes alot to get me revved up, but verbally abusing me in front of my wife and kids is my limit @Jetstar Australia Update to come once I find out what the heck is going on #jetstar #Australia #themothfamily #fulltimetravelfamily #aussiefamily #travelfamily #familyabroad
And check out the follow-up video here:
Feel free to sit there and say how differently you would have handled it and how much if a better man then you are then me. At the end of the day I was verbally abused by a @Jetstar Australia employee which escelated a nothing situation #jetstar
People were pretty torn in the comments as to what they thought about this whole thing.
Some commenters like this person, had a similar horrible experience with Jetstar.
While one person in the replies, among a few others, reminded everyone to pay attention to the clearly-stationed warning signs all over.
But one person noticed the guy sitting behind him.
Welp! See ya next time!
As long as you don’t get kicked off your flight.
