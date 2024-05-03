His Son Racked up Charges on His Credit Card With Gifts for an Online Girlfriend He’s Never Met. He’s Demanding His Son Pay Him Back.
AITA for telling my son to pay back the money he spent on his online girlfriend?
“I (45M) have a son(16M) that loves to play video games.
I purchased him a Playstation 5 for his birthday last year and he plays online with friends. He’s been telling me that he has been chatting online with a girl (15F) and they have slowly started dating.
They don’t talk over the microphone as hers broke and he has no idea what she looks like. I told him to be careful on what he sends her and to not give her any personal information.
My son has his own credit card with a limit on it and I told him to not go over the limit and only use it for emergencies. I got the credit card bill for this month and there were charges repeatedly for the game he plays in charges of $50-100.
I was furious as he gets gift cards for the games for his birthday and Christmas. I approached him with the bill and asked him what the charges were.
He told me that his girlfriend wanted new stuff for the game and would break up with him if he didn’t purchase them.
I told him that I would pay the charges and that he would have to pay me back the money. I told him that there were many jobs that would hire him.
He got angry with me that he wouldn’t have time to work as he plays sports and school. I told him that if I was able to balance working and school, he would have no problem doing it.
I took his credit card away.
He’s not speaking to me now only if it’s in regards to being picked up or needing a ride to see his friends. He’s mad that I’m making him pay the money back and get a job.
AITA for telling my son to pay back the money he spent on his online girlfriend?”
