A TikTok User Parodied Pharma Company and Said It Was Lowering Insulin Price… and the Company Actually Did It!
Twitter’s blue check mark verification has raised a lot of eyebrows lately and some folks out there have made a hobby of trolling big corporations by impersonating them.
And a journalist named Sean Morrow made a big splash when he impersonated a pharmaceutical company called Eli Lilly…and he announced that insulin would now be FREE. The tweet fooled a lot of folks and even President Joe Biden applauded the move by the company.
Eli Lilly had to scramble and do some damage control and the company eventually announced that it would cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month, which is a huge win for consumers.
In the caption of a TikTok video he made, Morrow said, “IDK if I can really take credit for this. But I’d like to think the pressure helped.”
On Wednesday, the company announced that it would be capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month—and Morrow celebrated the win on TikTok.
Take a look at Morrow’s video.
Folks on TikTok loved what Morrow helped to accomplish.
One viewer wrote,
“You have literally done more to help this country than any national politician.”
Another simply said,
“Legend.”
One TikTokker commented,
“YOU ARE OUR HERO.”
And another person said,
“They’re gonna write about you in economics and other academia books, This is amazing.”
We love this!
Let’s hope more pharmaceutical companies will wise up and drop their outrageous prices sooner than later!