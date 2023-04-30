A Wedding Photographer Talked About Having to Eat With Her Hands After Being Forgotten at a Reception
It seems like it would be common sense to take care of the photographers and other people making your big day special, but I guess that’s not always the case…
And a wedding photographer shared a video addressing one of her biggest pet peeves on the job: being forgotten when it’s time to eat dinner at events…and it turns out the vendors forgot utensils on one occasion and she had to eat her meal with her hands.
Take a look at her video.
@meganmilad The steak made this extra fun #weddingphotographer #weddingstory ♬ Funny Song – Mas Gombal
Here’s how folks responded on TikTok.
One viewer asked,
“Why do some venues treat us like ‘the help’ and others treat us like we’re on the guest list?”
Another person commented,
“I keep utensils in my bag for this reason.”
One person (who seems like an A+ human being) said,
“I had my vendors sit at tables with my guests. I didn’t even know this was a thing that happens!”
And another TikTokker added,
“Our photographer and DJ had a four-course meal, drinks, and snacks.”
Well, it’s good to know that at least some folks are taking care of these workers.
We hope you learned a lesson!