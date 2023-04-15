A Woman Crashed Her Car Into a Popeye’s in Georgia Because Her Order Didn’t Include Biscuits
We all get a little bit annoyed from time to time when it comes to food service from time to time, but I think this woman took things a bit too far.
Check out this story and see if you agree with me…
A woman in August, Georgia became so enraged after discovering that biscuits were missing from her order from Popeye’s that she drove her SUV into an entrance to the restaurant and almost hit an 18-year-old employee who was standing near the door.
According to employees at the restaurant, even after they satisfied the woman’s order and gave her the missing biscuits, she was still so angry that she decided she had to take action.
Belinda Miller, 50, actually drove her car four feet into the restaurant and then fled the scene. Police tracked Miller down to her house and noticed that her car had damage to the front end. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and first-degree criminal damage to property.
The manager at this Popeye’s location said that Miller had previously threatened the staff of the restaurant and also called the store and made threats about driving her car into the building.
Check out this news story about the incident for more information.
Some people, I tell ya…
What do you think? Let us know in the comments!