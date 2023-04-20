A Worker Shared Her Job Interview Hack After Have a Great Interview
Interviewing for jobs can be intimidating and nerve-wracking…so a lot of folks out there can use all the help they can get.
And a tech sales career consultant shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she gave her best interview by answering a common question in a different way during her interview.
Check out how she turned the tables in her interview and see what you think.
And here’s how folks responded after seeing the video on TikTok.
One person said,
“That response also low-key highlighted your sales skills . Like you said, exactly how you’d talk to a prospect before a demo!”
Another viewer added,
“As a recruiter, I love that. It implies you’re actually engaged, and not robotic. I would much rather it be an open convo. Good idea!”
And one TikTokker commented,
“Talking through every job is boring as a hiring manager. I want to hear about what people are excited about for the role. Great approach.”
Keep this in mind next time you’re on the job hunt!