Apr 20, 2023

A Worker Shared Her Job Interview Hack After Have a Great Interview

Interviewing for jobs can be intimidating and nerve-wracking…so a lot of folks out there can use all the help they can get.

And a tech sales career consultant shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she gave her best interview by answering a common question in a different way during her interview.

Check out how she turned the tables in her interview and see what you think.

@techsalesgal I am a genius, that is all #interview #interviews #interviewtips #sales #salestok #salestips #salesinterview #tech #womeninsales #womenintech #saas #layoff #layoffs #work #worklife #corporate #corporateamerica ♬ original sound – The Tech Sales Gal

And here’s how folks responded after seeing the video on TikTok.

One person said,

“That response also low-key highlighted your sales skills . Like you said, exactly how you’d talk to a prospect before a demo!”

Another viewer added,

“As a recruiter, I love that. It implies you’re actually engaged, and not robotic. I would much rather it be an open convo. Good idea!”

And one TikTokker commented,

“Talking through every job is boring as a hiring manager. I want to hear about what people are excited about for the role. Great approach.”

Keep this in mind next time you’re on the job hunt!

