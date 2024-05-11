She Refuses To Throw Her Sister-In-Law’s Bridal Shower, And Now The Bride Wants To Un-invite Her From The Wedding
by Abby Jamison
Warning: Bridezilla incoming!
Planning a wedding is a ton of work, and this woman is setting her boundaries with her future sister-in-law.
Let’s see what happened…
AITA for refusing to throw my brother’s fiancée a bridal shower?
Wedding season brings out the absolute worst in people, so here we go.
My brother Jay is marrying his fiancée Debbie in July.
Debbie asked both me and my sister Christina to be bridesmaids, but we both turned it down (this becomes relevant later).
A couple of weeks ago, Debbie contacted me and Christina and demanded we throw her a bridal shower, though this was more directed at me as Christina is currently in university.
They knew how they would respond…
Her reasoning was that it was the least we could do after we said no to being bridesmaids and didn’t have any costs and hadn’t contributed to the wedding yet.
I told Christina I would handle it since she is very conflict averse, and I sent Debbie back a polite text saying we will not be planning, hosting, or attending any such shower.
Debbie got very angry and implied that she would try to uninvite us from the wedding.
(I don’t think I am wrong in thinking that this is something the maid of honour unusually does for the bride so I’m curious why this even came close to landing on our plate in the first place).
Now, her brother gets involved…
Jay asked both me and Christina to reconsider, and even said he would pay for it if we’d just pretend we did but I said absolutely not, and Christina can’t really plan it all on her own.
Jay is now getting pressure from Debbie to react to this in some way (I guess she wants us uninvited or to have some kind of “consequences” for us not helping).
This has caused a fair bit of drama.
Jay’s mother (not my mother) has used this as an excuse to lay into him about Debbie, whom she dislikes.
Everyone has an opinion now…
Jay’s dad and best man are giving him crap for letting her treat us this way, and Jay is digging his heels in because he feels like we’re all ganging up on him.
He’s accused me of pretty much ruining the wedding planning experience and thinks that he won’t end up with a lot of family there if this goes on.
I don’t think I’m in the wrong for not wanting to do the shower. Am I?
Let’s see what the comments said.
This Reddit user agrees that the bride shouldn’t be mad.
Another user highlights that bridal showers don’t even work like that!
This commenter give her kudos for standing up for herself.
A few commenters definitely wanted more details on Debbie.
Let’s just say, if this was me, I wouldn’t be going to anyone’s wedding after all that drama!
From the outside, though, I would love those details.
