Neighbor Kept Talking Loudly On The Phone Outside His Apartment, So He Found A Creative Way To Make Her Stop
by Abby Jamison
Neighbors bring out the best and worst in us.
So, what do you do when the neighbor is being noisy, but you don’t want to confront them?
This person got pretty creative with their strategy.
A neighbor goes up to my house in her pjs and sits right next to my room to talk over her cellphone. I started blasting music right next to the window she talks at
So a bit of context: I live in an apartment complex which is huge – 53 buildings, 6 floors each, 4 apartments each floor.
We’ve all got common spaces to walk, hang out, work out and walk our pets.
This is where the issue comes in…
I’ve been living here with my girlfriend and our dog for a year and a half in a first floor apartment, and just recently, about a couple days ago this woman walks up with her phone at night, in her pjs, and just has the longest conversations right outside our bedroom.
It happens around 8-9 and she’s there for quite some time. Yesterday I just pulled the blinds open, looked at her and closed them back.
She didn’t move until she was done.
Today, when I got home from work I saw she was already there so I took my speaker and set it as loudly as possible right next to the window she sits at.
I went to bed with my girlfriend around 10:30-11:00 and she wasn’t there anymore, but couldn’t check if the speaker thing worked or not in an immediate manner.
Here’s his thought process…
I fully know it’s petty as heck to do so, mainly because I don’t see any argument as to why would she have to leave.
Right outside our apartment isn’t part of our apartment and it’s a shared space with the whole community, although I find it wildly annoying.
I don’t think if I were to file a complaint that it wouldn’t be successful at all. So I’ve chosen pettiness.
I’ve also thought of putting large plants and pots on that specific place, or just wetting the floor vastly so she won’t be able to sit.
What would you guys do? Thanks and if successful I’ll keep you posted.
Let’s see what Reddit users suggested!
This commenter thinks they’ve got the right idea.
Another user thought simplicity is best.
Several people had pretty hilarious suggestions!
While others were disappointed by the petty behavior.
Reddit was pretty split on this one.
I’d say just talking to your neighbor usually does the trick!
If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · apartment living, apartment neighbors, loud neighbor, petty revenge, picture, reddit, top