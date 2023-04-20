An Old Cat Meme Helped a Florida Auto Body Shop Go Viral in a Big Way on TikTok
Do you remember Maxwell the Cat?
It was a meme from back in 2017 that was a big hit…and is now making a comeback, thanks in part to an auto body shop in Florida.
A Fort Lauderdale business called Clancy’s Auto Body Shop has been quite popular on social media lately because of good ol’ Maxwell.
The first TikTok post from Clancy’s read, “Guys I lied on my resume and got a job doing the social media of this body shop, please blow this up so I don’t get fired” and on top of that text was Maxwell the Cat bouncing over the shop…and it blew up.
@clancysautobody Job market is tough rn 😒 #bodyshoplife #shoplife #autobody ♬ オリジナル楽曲 – unicouniuni – I’m Uni.
The shop’s TikTok account kept up the momentum with other posts featuring the owner, Hooman Rafiee, who (jokingly) looks nonplussed about the new attention his business has been receiving.
@clancysautobody Please only review if you’ve gotten work done here, BossMan wants to run an honest business 🫡 💯 #shoplife #bodyshoplife #autobody #clancysautobody #clancyscult ♬ オリジナル楽曲 – unicouniuni – I’m Uni.
The folks at Clancy’s said via email that they’ve been planning their TikTok debut for five months and that their social media manager is a 29-year-old named Joel Velazquez, who said he paired up the trend of people saying they lied on their resume with Maxwell the Cat and the rest is history.
The trend became so popular that places as far away as Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam even took note and were inspired by the return of Maxwell the Cat.
@schipholairport It’s only his first week. We should’ve known… 😅 #socialmediaintern #maxwellthecat #schiphol #airport ♬ オリジナル楽曲 – unicouniuni – I’m Uni.
Social media is wild thing, y’all…you never know what’s gonna happen next!