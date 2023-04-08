Apr 8, 2023

Cardi B Said That Community Service Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Her

We all make mistakes in life, and it’s nice to see a high-profile celebrity make good use of community service after they’ve committed a crime.

Hey, everyone deserves a second chance, right?

And it sounds like Cardi B has taken that lesson to heart.

 

The singer says that performing community service has changed her perspective on life. She said, “Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

Cardi B was sentenced to 15 days of community service as a plea deal stemming from a 2018 brawl in a strip club in Queens, New York.

 

She also said, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

Cardi B added, “These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

Check out the video below to learn more about the singer’s community service.

