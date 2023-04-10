Did This Dad Cross A Line Asking His Son To Pay For The Use Of His Cabin?
Being a parent is hard, and anyone who tells you it gets easier as they get older probably doesn’t have older kids. Bigger kids equal bigger problems, and you never really stop raising them.
You do have to decide what hills to die on, and when you want to voice your opinion rather than keeping it to yourself – two choices that OP might have called wrong here.
His son is young and engaged. He has a cabin that he “inherited” when his wife passed away.
His son is paying for his wedding alone and doesn’t have any money for a honeymoon. He asked whether or not they could use the cabin as a honeymoon spot, and then was obviously shocked (and hurt) when OP said sure…as long as you can pay.
My late wife and I invested in a small winter cabin years ago. I’m the owner now after her passing. My son (22) is getting married to his STBW in a month. They have no money for a destination honeymoon, they were barely able to plan the wedding.
He asked if they could spend their honeymoon in my winter cabin and I agreed but under the condition that they pay me.
He acted all shocked and tried to argue that it’s his mom’s cabin too but I pointed out how I’m the owner now and that I pay to keep it maintained. He got upset and accused me of being materialistic and selfish after I’d already been unhelpful with the wedding.
I told him I did the same thing with his aunt and it wasn’t personal.
His family says he’s being rude, but OP says it’s not personal.
He left with his fiancee and told the family about it.
Now I’m being berating left and right and am being told to let him use the cabin and shamed me for asking for money.
His edit suggests he’s been vocal of his disapproval of the marriage before this point, too.
INFO: I already told him a millionth times that getting married so soon was not a good idea but he refused to take my advice and had no regard for my opinion on the situation.
