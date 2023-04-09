Did This Woman Overreact To Learning Her Sister-In-Law Lied About A Seafood Allergy?
If you figured that, by now, people had learned better than to lie about food allergies, well…you would be wrong. Unfortunately.
This person was set to celebrate her 18th birthday at a Chinese restaurant. She’s picky about food because of sensory issues brought on by autism, but Asian food is always a go.
I, (F18), turned 18 in early August.
For my 18th birthday, I wanted to go out and celebrate with my family by going to my favorite Chinese restaurant.
I’m quite a picky eater (I’m autistic and have issues with textures) but any type of Asian food is safe food for me. When it comes to more Western cuisine, I don’t have a lot of options unless I make it at home.
Unfortunately, her brother’s (almost 30yo) girlfriend said she couldn’t attend because she has a seafood allergy. She stated she had called the restaurant and was told they would not be able to accommodate her diet.
Everything was organised and ready to go, but a week prior to my birthday, my brother’s fiancée Vicky (F27) said that she can’t go.
She said she has a seafood allergy, and after contacting the restaurant, they said they can’t realistically cater to her and politely advised that she doesn’t eat there.
Then, the family chose to eat at an Italian restaurant instead – somewhere OP cannot stand. She had a miserable time and had to sneak in her own food.
Vicky and my brother suggested that we go to this Italian restaurant instead. Everyone was on board but…I hate Italian food. The textures of cheese, pasta and just all of it is just gross to me.
I got upset because it was supposed to be a dinner for my birthday, and it was like I got forgotten about. I talked to my parents and they told me to stop complaining, Vicky can’t help having an allergy.
I sucked it up and went. I spent my birthday miserable, and ended up just sneaking in my own snacks into the restaurant.
Then, OP popped over to her brother’s house to find her sister-in-law eating tuna on the couch.
She called her out and the woman admitted she wasn’t truly allergic, but did get sick to her stomach smelling shrimp and prawns.
Well, last weekend I spontaneously went over to my brother’s house with no warning because I had forgotten my hoodie there from a few days prior.
My brother let me inside and I saw Vicky sat on the couch scoffing tuna like it’s nobody’s business.
Me: I thought you were allergic to seafood?
Vicky: What are you talking about?
Me: My 18th birthday last month. You said we couldn’t go to the Chinese restaurant because you’re allergic to seafood.
Vicky: Well I’m not medically allergic, I just can’t stand the smell of all those shrimps and prawns. It makes me feel nauseous.
Me: So you ruined my 18th birthday because you don’t like how seafood smells. Wow.
OP got very upset and blocked her brother and his girlfriend. When her family refused to have her back she left to go stay with her boyfriend for a few days.
Now they’re saying she’s making a big deal out of nothing and needs to apologize, but she isn’t so sure.
I stormed out and blocked Vicky and my brother on everything. I couldn’t believe this.
I talked to my parents. They think I’m being dramatic, and that it’s just a restaurant, and told me to apologise to Vicky for speaking to her like that in her home.
I was so angry, I went to go stay with my bf’s family for a few days who very kindly let me stay. My family thinks I went super overboard, and are calling me a brat and entitled. I don’t know how to feel.
Was I the AH?
Y’all, this is wild.
My feelings would have been super hurt if my own family treated me like this on my birthday!