Apr 2, 2023

Employee Shares How McDonald’s Iced Mocha Latte Drink is Made and Things Get Weird

Some jobs get boring and idle hands are the devil’s tools (credit: grandmas everywhere). One McDonald’s worker decided to turn her idle time into a viral TikTok demonstrating the steps that go into making the restaurant’s popular iced mocha latte. The barista is user Yanii (@kallme.yaniii) and she frequently makes these types of videos about her working days. She’s racked up 16,000 in followers.

The first thing she does is to add “three pumps of mocha” to the small cup filled with ice. She places the cup in the machine.

Next, she tells us to select “iced drinks” and “small iced mocha.” The drink comes out of the machine to fill the cup. She stirs it with a spoon “to make sure you stir all the mocha in,” squirts a mound of whip, a drizzle of syrup, then puts a lid on the cup.

Voilà!

@kallme.yaniii

This is how we make the Iced Mocha at our #mcdonalds #fyp #trending #foryou #viral #tiktok #fyoupage

♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

So, it’s out of a machine and anyone could figure out how to make one without apprenticing as a barista in Rome for a summer. And it didn’t take long for people’s eyes to wander away from the action and note the surroundings…then come up with comments. It’s always the comments…

A ton of people pointed out how nasty the machine looked.

clean res 1 Employee Shares How McDonalds Iced Mocha Latte Drink is Made and Things Get Weird

Image Credit: TikTok

Some commenters wondered about her pronunciation of “mocha.”

word res 1 Employee Shares How McDonalds Iced Mocha Latte Drink is Made and Things Get Weird

Image Credit: TikTok

There was also some confusion on ingredients.

espresso res 1 Employee Shares How McDonalds Iced Mocha Latte Drink is Made and Things Get Weird

Image Credit: TikTok

Is it weird she’s not wearing gloves?

gloves res 1 Employee Shares How McDonalds Iced Mocha Latte Drink is Made and Things Get Weird

Image Credit: TikTok

There are fans of the McDonald’s Iced Mocha Latte out there as well.

love res 1 Employee Shares How McDonalds Iced Mocha Latte Drink is Made and Things Get Weird

Image Credit: TikTok

If you want to know the ingredients so you can try this in your clean kitchen, this list comes from the McDonald’s website:

  • Rainforest Alliance Certified farmed espresso beans
  • Whole milk
  • Chocolate syrup
  • Whipped light cream
  • Chocolate drizzle

Serve over ice and enjoy.

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter