He Embarrassed His Brother-In-Law During A Big Moment. Was He Wrong?
I think there are so many people who post in this subreddit who are obviously terrible partners that coming across one who is actually standing up for theirs is nice.
That doesn’t mean OP isn’t an a$$hole, though, so let’s read the whole story before we give a final verdict, hmm?
He starts out by complimenting his girlfriend on the housewarming party she put together, acknowledging how much work she put into it and saying he was proud of her.
My girlfriend just bought a house and is so excited. She invited a ton of people over for a housewarming.
She put so much work into everything. The house looked amazing, and the food was delicious.
Then his brother-in-law started to propose – which OP put a stop to, since it was supposed to be his girlfriend’s special event.
Right after dinner, while my girlfriend was getting dessert, her brother proposed to his girlfriend. I was mad because he hijacked my girlfriend’s event that she worked so hard for.
Before she could answer I told him to sit down and quit being so rude and disrespectful to his sister. He was mad, but his girlfriend looked so embarrassed.
The brother and his not-quite-future-wife left early, he’s mad, the mother-in-law is mad, and the girlfriend said maybe he should have just let it go.
They ended up leaving.
The party was very awkward after that. A lot of people left early. My girlfriend’s mom was furious at me, because she wanted her son to stop living in sin and I ruined it.
My girlfriend said I was sweet but didn’t need to do that. Her brother texted me calling me a prick.
Was I an a$$hole for telling them to have some class?
OP isn’t sure, though – so let’s let Reddit weigh in!
The top comment agrees that hijacking other people’s events for a proposal is rude and needs to stop.
This person thinks it’s red flag behavior for the (possibly) future wife.
Everyone was happy to see someone standing up for their partner on AITA.
And they say he seems to be about the only one who was thinking of the girlfriend in this situation.
This person thinks it really wasn’t much of a romantic choice, either.
I agree with OP, and I bet his girlfriend probably secretly wanted to give him a big hug.
Or at least, I would have.