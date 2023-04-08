How To Get McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets For (Almost) Free With Apple Pay

First things first… this tip is only going to be good until April 11th. Also, if you’re an Android user, tough luck.

Okay, let’s go get those nugs!

To get the deal, you have to go through some steps. But don’t worry… they’re not hard.

Here’s a step by step:

1) Download the McDonald’s app on your iPhone. 2) Sign up for a free MyMcDonald’s Rewards account. 3) Go to the deals section and look for the McNugget promotion under the offers. 4) Add it to your cart. 5) Find a food item that’s at least $1 and check out with Apple Pay in order to get the McNuggets for free.

It’s that easy! Now we’re all smiles, right?

Like this creepy Ronald here…

But are there some caveats? Of course there are.

Two things about this offer you’ll need to know:

1) You can only do this once. 2) You have to order through the app. It won’t work at the counter.

Have fun and enjoy those nuggets responsibly!