Couple Agrees To Not Exchange Presents Because She’s Ill And Can’t Work, So He Buys Her An Expensive Handbag And She Has A Seizure

When you get a gift, it can come with two types of baggage: a meaning behind the gift and implications of the gift. In this story, the gift came with both.
No one wants to feel an imbalance of power in a relationship and that’s what happened here when OP bought a major gift for his girlfriend despite their prior agreement to not exchange gifts.
AITA: I bought my girlfriend a $800 bag and may have caused her to have a seizure
My girlfriend (25F) who worked as a veterinarian nurse has had a rough year.
She was diagnosed with epilepsy 10 years ago but her seizures have suddenly become very frequent and she was told by her doctor that she has to stop working until they can get her epilepsy under control again.
I (28M) didn’t want her to eat through her savings so I have been financially supporting her as I work a decent paying job.
This has made her incredibly depressed because she loved her job and she hates depending on others.
This Christmas my girlfriend and I agreed that we weren’t going to be doing gifts.
But after such a crap year, I felt like she deserved something and I decided to go all in and buy her a Coach bag.
So now you can’t return it. I bet she was extra thrilled about that.
I spent $800 on it and i’ve been hiding it from her for two months.
I thought she’d be over the moon but this morning I finally surprised her with it and she literally broke down crying and then started yelling at me.
She told me that I was purposely trying to make her look like a s*** partner because she can’t afford to buy me anything and then said that I was treating her like “sugar baby” which I thought was completely ridiculous.
I told her she was being dramatic and it’s just a bag, she should be happy.
This argument went on for about an hour before she told me and I quote, “shove the bag up your ***.” and then she called her sister to come pick her up and take her to her parents’.
We’ve been together for 6 years and this is the first Christmas we spent without each other so I’ve been upset all day.
I called her repeatedly through the day but she ignored them all so I sent her a snarky text message “Thanks for a great f****** Christmas.”
I think it’s understandable that I’m frustrated.
Around an hour ago, my girlfriend’s sister called me to tell me that my girlfriend had a bad seizure and she had to be taken to hospital and then her sister tried to blame ME for it because I “stressed her out.”
I’m honestly that angry about this entire situation and I can’t even see my girlfriend because no visitors are allowed at the hospital due to the restrictions.
This is the worst Christmas ever and it’s all because I bought my girlfriend a present.
AITA here? Because I feel like I’m missing something.
