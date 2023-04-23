Starbucks Barista Baffled by an Impossible Sausage Sandwich Ordered With… a Pump of Vanilla?
Well, I guess you know what kind of order you’re gonna run into when you work as a barista…
And this story proves it!
A Starbucks worker in Washington shared a video on TikTok where they talked about how a very unusual order from a customer left them puzzled.
Take a look at the video.
@katherineseeley Why… #fyp #starbucks #fypシ #randomvideo #work #why ♬ Bruh – Hovey Benjamin
Here’s how people responded to the video on TikTok.
One person said,
“This is like the vanilla extract meme from Tumblr all over again.”
Another viewer commented,
“1 pump vanilla sausage was my nickname in college.”
But one TikTokker had a different take on the situation and said,
“The coffee base on the impossible tastes like a McGriddle so I can see the vision.”
And other Starbucks workers shared the strange orders they’ve heard.
One person said,
“Had someone today order a super refresher and it was all of the refreshers mixed in.”
And another barista added,
“Had someone order a matcha lemonade with no lemonade, no ice, and 24 scoops of matcha.”
Another Starbucks worker commented,
“One of my shift leads had a tomato mozzarella sandwich and put the chocolate cream cold foam on it.”
As the saying goes…people are strange…