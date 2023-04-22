The Disappearance of Asha Degree, And Other Mysteries That Keep People Up At Night
There’s something about unsolved murders that really gets people’s curiosity going. Not only that, but the longer they go unsolved, the more we all want to know what happened.
I’m not sure whether or not we’ll ever have answers for any or all of these, but I do know that we’d collectively be a lot happier if we did.
The Murder of Missy Bevers
I love unsolved mysteries but one that always gets me is the murder of Missy Bevers. She was killed in the early morning at a church that she taught yoga at.
Security footage from the church showed the murderer roaming the halls of the church all night but that’s not what’s weird. What’s weird is that the murderer was dressed head to toe in police riot gear. It is the weirdest and eeriest video footage and is just unsettling.
There’s lots of theories but her murder has never been solved and I believe there hasn’t even been a real suspect in the case.
The Alps Murders.
To this day not only is there no suspect but seemingly absolutely no motive to the murders of the Al-Hilli family and a completely unrelated French cyclist. The police don’t even know who the target was. The more you look at the case, the more questions there are. The victims were killed in the manner of a professional hit, but using a gun that no professional would use.
The gunman was experienced and calm enough to leave the scene quickly and efficiently, so much so that the cyclist on the scene minutes behind Mollier saw and heard absolutely nothing. The murders though were uncontrolled and carried out in broad daylight where anybody could have chanced upon the scene.
Indeed had Saad not beached his car trying to escape, most of the victims may have survived.
No suspect. No motive. No clear target. Weird mix of professional hit and complete novice. This case baffles me utterly. I dearly hope to see it solved one day.
The Lead Mask Mystery of Brazil
The Lead Mask Mystery of Brazil. The bodies of two men found wearing lead masks covering their eyes with a notebook that mysteriously read “4:30 pm be at the determined place. 6:30 pm swallow capsules, after effect, protect metals, wait for signal” in Portuguese.
One theory revolves around the testimony of a friend of the two men, who claimed that they were members of a group of “scientific spiritualists”. The men were apparently attempting to contact extraterrestrials or spirits using psychedelic drugs. Believing that such an encounter would be accompanied by blinding light, the men cut metal masks to shield their eyes and may have died of drug overdoses.
This account is corroborated by the esoteric diary entry found at the scene and by mask-making materials and literature concerning spirits found at the men’s homes.
The Disappearance of Asha Degree
Nine-year-old Asha Degree disappeared from her home in Shelby, North Carolina on Valentine’s Day 2000. She went to bed the night before, and when her mother went to wake her up in the morning, Asha was gone.
She was seen walking along Highway 18 at around 4:00 in the morning. Several passing motorists saw her and when one turned around and began to approach her, she left the roadside and ran into a wooded area It was a cold night and the witness said there was a storm raging when he saw her, she wasn’t wearing a jacket or socks.
A year after she vanished, a construction worker found her book bag in a wooded area. It was wrapped in a plastic bag.
Monkey Man
In India, in the early 2000s there a creature called the Monkey Man who was attacking the people living in Delhi and people were so terrified from him that they stopped sleeping in night so that they can protect themselves.
We still don’t know whether it was real or was it just a rumour that people started believing in.
Now I’m invested, so let’s get these solved.
Someone has to know something!