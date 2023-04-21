The Shirk Report – Volume 732
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– I did not f**k around and I did not find out
– Retro loop gif
– Happy 80th Anniversary!
– The walls are melting again
– Riding a bike, under a rainbow, during a rain shower
– Snow patrol
– Dad yelling at his son photographer while posing for “hot” dating app photo
– Happiness is finding a puddle big enough for all
– Going to grab a towel
– The photo that inspired Jamie Lee Curtis character in EEAAO
– Car on carriage wheels
– Fungi art
– Timelapse of stars as seen from forest
– 80’s & 90’s mall nostalgia
– You’ve been struck by a smooth criminal
– Bulgaria’s unique Babugeri tradition used to ward off evil spirits back in the day
– Giant train-crossing risk
– Europeans don’t eat ranch, so…
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Here’s What Goes Into Imitation Crab Meat
– Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on Four Decades of Friendship and Movies
– If you love someone, don’t follow them on social media
– The Happiest Colleges In The US, Based On Students’ Selfies
– See How a Wild, Wet Winter Has Transformed California
– There’s A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On
– Chicano Punk Fans Finally Have ‘Día Y Noche,’ a Play to Rock Out To
– Taken For a Ride
– 15 Handwriting Samples That Might Make You Do a Double-Take
– Dark energy fills the cosmos. But what is it?
5 VIDEOS
