The Shirk Report – Volume 732

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
I did not f**k around and I did not find out
Retro loop gif
Happy 80th Anniversary!
The walls are melting again
Riding a bike, under a rainbow, during a rain shower
Snow patrol
Dad yelling at his son photographer while posing for “hot” dating app photo
Happiness is finding a puddle big enough for all
Going to grab a towel
The photo that inspired Jamie Lee Curtis character in EEAAO
Car on carriage wheels
Fungi art
Timelapse of stars as seen from forest
80’s & 90’s mall nostalgia
You’ve been struck by a smooth criminal
Bulgaria’s unique Babugeri tradition used to ward off evil spirits back in the day
Giant train-crossing risk
Europeans don’t eat ranch, so…
10 ARTICLES

Here’s What Goes Into Imitation Crab Meat
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on Four Decades of Friendship and Movies
If you love someone, don’t follow them on social media
The Happiest Colleges In The US, Based On Students’ Selfies
See How a Wild, Wet Winter Has Transformed California
There’s A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On
Chicano Punk Fans Finally Have ‘Día Y Noche,’ a Play to Rock Out To
Taken For a Ride
15 Handwriting Samples That Might Make You Do a Double-Take
Dark energy fills the cosmos. But what is it?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

