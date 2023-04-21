The Shirk Report – Volume 732

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– I did not f**k around and I did not find out

– Retro loop gif

– Happy 80th Anniversary!

– The walls are melting again

– Riding a bike, under a rainbow, during a rain shower

– Snow patrol

– Dad yelling at his son photographer while posing for “hot” dating app photo

– Happiness is finding a puddle big enough for all

– Going to grab a towel

– The photo that inspired Jamie Lee Curtis character in EEAAO

– Car on carriage wheels

– Fungi art

– Timelapse of stars as seen from forest

– 80’s & 90’s mall nostalgia

– You’ve been struck by a smooth criminal

– Bulgaria’s unique Babugeri tradition used to ward off evil spirits back in the day

– Giant train-crossing risk

– Europeans don’t eat ranch, so…

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Here’s What Goes Into Imitation Crab Meat

– Matt Damon and Ben Affleck on Four Decades of Friendship and Movies

– If you love someone, don’t follow them on social media

– The Happiest Colleges In The US, Based On Students’ Selfies

– See How a Wild, Wet Winter Has Transformed California

– There’s A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

– Chicano Punk Fans Finally Have ‘Día Y Noche,’ a Play to Rock Out To

– Taken For a Ride

– 15 Handwriting Samples That Might Make You Do a Double-Take

– Dark energy fills the cosmos. But what is it?

5 VIDEOS