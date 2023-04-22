The U.S. Senate Passed a Big Cat Public Safety Act
For all of you animal lovers out there, this is a time to celebrate.
Because the United States Senate passed a bill in December 2022 called the “Big Cat Public Safety Act” that was signed into law by President Biden.
The new law protects these animals by requiring establishments to obtain federal permits for big cat ownership. The new bill also prohibits the public from petting and posing for photos with cat cubs.
BREAKING: Soon, there will be NO more cub petting in the U.S.
Tonight, the Senate passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act. The bill is headed to Biden’s desk for signature. This law will end Tiger King-style cub petting in the U.S., and ban big cat breeding & selling.
— Natasha Daly (@natashaldaly) December 7, 2022
The 2020 documentary Tiger King brought a lot of attention to the plight of big cats kept in captivity throughout the United States in places like roadside zoos and even in peoples’ homes. And in some instances, like the story in Tiger King, people are charged to be able to pet baby cats.
Young cubs are often abandoned or even k**led after they reach the age of 12 weeks and are too dangerous for the public to handle. The new law seeks to put an end to that endless cycle of profiteering off of these innocent animals.
Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States and CEO of Humane Society Legislative Fund, said, “An extraordinarily cruel era for big cats in the US finally comes to an end with the passage of the Big Cat Public Safety Act. We’ve been fighting for this moment for years because so many so-called ‘Tiger Kings’ have been breeding tigers and other big cats to use them for profit.”
This is a big win for animals, my friends!
Let’s see more of this animal-friendly legislation in the future!
Categories: ANIMALS, CURRENT EVENTS
Tags: · animals, government, law, science, tiger king, top, viral