Video of Guy Yelling at Southwest Flight Attendant Because a Baby Is Crying Goes MegaViral
Sometimes you wonder whether or not people actually think before they talk.
Take this video posted to TikTok recently as yet another example of how folks just can’t seem to control their tempers… even in the age of EVERYBODY having a recording device in their pocket.
It all went down on a flight to Orlando, Florida. TikToker @mjgrabowski, started recording after the flight was in a holding pattern around Fort Lauderdale.
And then… well, just watch…
@mjgrabowski
You can clearly hear the guy saying,
“I paid for a ticket to have a f**king comfortable flight. That child has been crying for 40 minutes!”
Another banger that this guy let loose?
“We in a f**king tin can with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber, and you want to talk to me about being f**king OK?”
And then… the best thing that has ever come out of a person’s mouth this month…
“Did that motherf**ker pay extra to yell?”
The comments section was definitely not kind to this guy’s incredibly clueless behavior.
Because what does he want them to do?
Seems like he needs to calm down. And the easiest way to do that?
Wait… did he ask if the kid paid extra?!?
But I guess it’s all good because if babies can cry… so can grown men?
One thing is for sure… this now infamous passenger will just keep getting milked for laughs for a LONG time. And for that…
We love him too, internet frens.
So what happened in the end?
The plane landed… and for some reason the guy wouldn’t get off the plane! Yes, he refused to leave… after complaining that he was stuck on a plane with a crying baby.
Just be glad you’re not having the same kind of day this guy was having.