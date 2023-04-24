Whoops! A Robot Server Dropping Drinks on the Floor Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today.
The robots are taking over!
Well, while that might technically be kind of true, I don’t know if we have that much to worry about, judging by these videos.
More and more robots are working in the service industry these days and that has understandably alarmed a lot of folks.
But it looks like they still have a long way to go…
Take a look.
Check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
One person said,
“The robot probably got embarrassed.”
And another commented,
“Why am I embarrassed for it?”
One TikTokker said what we’re all thinking and added,
“The robots are tired, overworked, and underpaid too!”
One person said,
“He’s new. He’s trying his best.”
And of course, a viewer commented,
“Well, looks like they’re gonna need a human to clean that up.”
And one more TikTokker said,
“Too cheap to pay servers but will have a human to clean a robot’s mess.”
Looks like us human beings might still have the upper hand!
At least for now…