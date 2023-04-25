Woman Catches Cheating Boyfriend Thanks To Cruise Ship’s Live Feed
The eyes in the sky are watching…you, me…and maybe your cheating partner!
And sometimes your drama will even play out for folks all over the world to see.
That’s what happened when a woman shared a series of videos on TikTok where she discovered that her boyfriend wasn’t exactly being faithful to her on a cruise. And she got the lowdown on a TV set from the ship’s live fed…yikes!
Check out what happened in her videos.
@kayla.nicole.g Replying to @jmoody588 ♬ I Got 5 On It – Tethered Mix from US – Michael Abels & Luniz
And in this video, you can see her bust out of the room to confront her cheating boyfriend.
@kayla.nicole.g Replying to @floridaw0man ♬ I Got 5 On It – Tethered Mix from US – Michael Abels & Luniz
Ouch…here’s what people had to say about her video.
One viewer said,
“And filming it because we ALL KNOW the gaslighting he’s gonna be doing later!!!”
And another person commented,
“Carnival cruises doing the Lord’s work.”
And one TikTokker added,
“When that happens, thank your guardian angels for making it easier to take out the trash.”
So what was the aftermath…?
Well, she later posted another TikTok letting the world know that she’s single.
Take a look.
@kayla.nicole.g Replying to @holdinqlight ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design
Just remember folks…you are being watched EVERYWHERE…
