Would It Bother You To Know Your Guests Can Hear You Getting Busy? People Weight In
Especially in the States, private bedroom business is not something most people are comfortable talking about. So it goes without saying that it’s also not something most people are comfortable hearing about…or hearing at all.
OP and his wife recently were confronted with the knowledge that their brother-in-law could hear them getting it on while he was staying over.
He complained to his parents about it, actually.
Hello everybody. So me M26 my wife F25, live by ourselves in an apartment. Her brother is visiting from out of town.
One night myself and my wife get a bit frisky and start having s*x. Her brother heard from our spare room and decided to complain to her parents that we were being too loud and not taking his feelings into consideration.
OP got mad, saying he could stay somewhere else if he didn’t like it, but his wife thinks they should either be more careful or not do it while he’s staying over.
Her parents sided with him and are giving us a whole lot of grief because he overheard us.
After this I said he can f**k off and stay with his parents while he’s here because its my house and I’ll do whatever I want in my house.
My wife thinks I’m overreacting and we should just not do it while he’s here.
Am I the a$$hole?
Is OP right that it’s his house and he can do what he wants, or was the brother-in-law out of line running to tattle?
Let’s hear what Reddit thinks!
The top comment says OP isn’t wrong but that doesn’t mean he’s not the a$$hole.
This person says no one really seems mature enough to be in an adult relationship.
Lots of people did think the brother-in-law could have handled things better.
That said, OP is not handling things well, either.
This person says part of being an adult is considering the other people sharing your space.
I do think the brother-in-law should have brought it up to the couple directly, but I mean.
OP and his wife need to keep it down.