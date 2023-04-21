Would You Ban A Family Member From Your Home If They Got Frisky In Your Bed?
Listen, we all know what grown adult people do in their homes and in hotel rooms with their chosen partners, long-term or otherwise…but that doesn’t mean we want to know all about it, right?
Especially when those grown adult people are our family, and definitely especially when they’ve been staying in our house.
OP had to travel for work and told her sister she could stay at her house to get out of the dorms and to keep an eye on things.
I (28M) had to travel overseas for a couple weeks for work related reasons. My sister’s (19F) college is nearby, and she offered to feed my cats and water my plants while I was gone.
I said sure thanks, and told her she was welcome to stay there while I was gone, since she lives in a dorm.
Everything went fine, but when OP arrived home she found her sheets in the wash.
Instead of just saying “I wanted to clean them for you” like a normal human being, the sister informed her it was because she and her boyfriend were “using” them while OP was away.
Anyway the day I got home, my sister was there with her boyfriend. That was fine, he’s always seemed like a cool guy, but one thing I noticed was that my sheets were still in my washer.
I didn’t think much of it, I just assumed my sister waited to wash them, since she was using my bed while she was there.
But she tells me, sorry, my boyfriend and I were “using” the bed last night.
OP got upset, the sister called her a prude, OP tossed her out, and now the latter is wondering whether or not she overreacted.
That grossed me out. I don’t think I’m being unreasonable to not want people screwing in my bed. My sister told me to relax, and said I was being a prude American (her boyfriend is from Ireland).
She said that we (meaning Americans) stigmatize sex, and that she washed the sheets so it’s fine. I said no it’s not and told her to get out. She isn’t welcome there anymore.
Our mother has been reaming me via text, saying Imm overreacting.
Did she? I think Reddit is going to have a good time with this one.
The top comment says that OP is definitely not wrong to be grossed out. That said, it’s not as if she’s never slept in a “used” bed before.
Others for sure agree there’s a difference between a hotel and your own bed.
And this person is shocked the sister felt the need to mention it.
They say the whole thing is just kind of odd, right?
This person just called it like they saw it.
Y’all, this one was for sure funny, but also I hope they work it out.
OP’s sister is young. Some day she’ll (probably) understand.