Zara Capitalizes on the “Cottagecore” Aesthetic and Has $30 Straw Brooms for Sale
Oh my, how rustic!
If you’ve spent any time out shopping in the past few years, you’ve probably noticed that the “cottagecore” look has become quite popular.
The New York Times’ Isabel Slone describes the look like this: “In the cottagecore universe, there are no phones pinging constantly with updates, no urgent work emails, no evenings spent responding to the onerous demands of a tyrannical boss. In fact, there is no labor beyond domestic, and workaday tasks are completed with a gauzy sense of fulfillment.”
But, as we all know, most trends out there usually take on a life of their own and companies try to capitalize on them by charging big bucks for items that are typically cheap.
That’s what seems to be going on in this TikTok video that shows a straw broom for sale at a Zara store for 29.99€, which equals about $32 in U.S. currency.
Seems a bit pricey for a broom, don’t you think?
@dalimdansofraya I am speachless . . #zara #zarahome #zarahomedecor #fyp #foryoulike #almanyada #berlin #wtfmoment #wtfchallenge ♬ Black Swan – Swan Lake – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Check out how folks reacted to this TikTok video.
One person said,
“Zara home is always a good place to make you laugh.”
And another viewer joked,
“Zara gonna label it like eco-friendly, recyclable, 100% natural materials, vintage, cottage core manual cleaning device.”
And one TikTokker sarcastically commented,
“Oh, that must be the latest C class model 2022. I’m using a 2003 model.”
I think it’s safe to say that this didn’t go over very well…