14 Times Kate Middleton Decided To Buck Royal Mom Tradition
I imagine that marrying into the royal family comes with more headaches than perks, though maybe that’s the middle-aged lady in me talking.
It does seem like Kate Middleton is willing to go along most of the time, which is probably why the palace (and the people) like her so much, but that said, she does occasionally make her own decisions when it comes to motherhood.
This self-proclaimed hands-on Mom does what’s best for her kids – and here are 14 examples below!
Relaxing the wardrobe.
It was too cute when Prince George met the Obamas in his bathrobe, but you know not every duchess would have allowed such a thing.
Everyone with kids knows, though, that you don’t want to totally undo bedtime by getting little ones re-dressed after baths!
Tending to fussy kids.
The Princes and Princess were probably super restless and cranky after standing on a balcony in a hot afternoon, but Kate had no trouble scooping them up for a quiet chat (or just containment).
No small feat when it comes to a crabby toddler.
She actually is hands on.
Kate does drop offs at birthday parties and attends school functions like a normal mom, and according to her, she likes it, too.
You only get one chance at those little moments, after all.
Chasing her kids.
She might be a duchess but she still chases after her kids in public.
Sometimes she’s running them down and other times they’re having fun, but either way, she seems like she’s having a good time.
Being affectionate.
It might be a joke that Brits don’t show affection (except to dogs and horses) but Kate didn’t get the memo.
She’s always holding onto her kids’ hands, picking them up for cuddles, and getting down to their level to have a chat.
She didn’t take a conventional maternity leave.
Though royals are entitled to six months of maternity leave, Kate appeared several times – and look fabulous doing it.
Sometimes she’s late.
If you’ve got kids, you’re often running late – kids just don’t care what time it is or when you’re supposed to arrive.
It happens to Kate and Wills sometimes, too, and it just makes them all the more relatable.
She’s the family photographer.
I bet the royal palace has a number of professional photographers always ready and willing to snap a good candid.
That said, Kate has a great eye and a knack for capturing her family’s personality in the pictures she takes.
Waiting to have kids.
Producing an heir is pretty much Kate’s main job, whether we want to admit it or not, but she wasn’t in a huge hurry.
They waited about two years after tying the knot before starting their family.
Disciplining her kids.
Discipline comes part and parcel with being a parent, which is something Kate surely knows.
She’s got no trouble being the heavy when it’s warranted – just like about every other mom out there.
Not living full time in London.
The Cambridge family does keep an apartment in Kensington Palace, but they reside outside of London during most of their downtime.
It’s more comfortable and private, and while she was alive, closer to the Queen.
Dealing with toddler meltdowns.
Toddlers are gonna toddler, whether they’re in line for the throne or not.
Kate doesn’t shy away or hand her emotional littles off to others – she knows what they need in those moments is their mom’s patience and understanding.
Doing school dropoff.
Let’s be honest, no one loves doing school drop off, but is a good chance every day to check in with your kids.
Kate knows that, and because of her, maybe her kids know a little bit about what it feels like to be normal.
Not depending on a nanny.
Kate is too busy with her duchess duties to eschew professional help altogether, but she doesn’t depend on a full-time nanny to raise her kids.
We all need a good daycare or babysitter now and then!
One mom to another, this cannot be easy.
Not that it ever is.
