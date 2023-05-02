A Mysterious $25 Square Charge Showed Up On A Burger King Customer’s Account. Was He Scammed?
There are all kinds of scams out there these days that involve people getting overcharged for products or even charged for things that they never even bought in the first place.
And a customer at a Burger King in Chattanooga, Tennessee shared a video on TikTok where he outlined how he was allegedly scammed out of $25 after he eat at the fast food chain.
The man checked his bank account later in the same day he visited Burger King and realized there was no charge from the restaurant but there was a charge for $25 for a tea company that he had never heard of.
He thinks he might have been scammed by a BK employee who used his card on a Square device for their own purposes.
Crazy, right?
Take a look at what he had to say.
@jeremiahortner Long video but please let ne know if this has happened to you! Burger king worker scammed me out of $25 and theres no telling who else she has done it to.. @burgerking in #chattanooga who do you got working for you? #scammers #scamalert #burgerking #didnthaveitmtway #fraud ♬ original sound – Jeremiah Ortner
And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
One viewer thinks they know what’s going on here and said,
Another TikTokker agreed and commented,
And one viewer commented,
But the best comment goes to this person who actually told the guy that you can register your card on Square’s site and get alerts when it’s charged.
Pro tips!
It’s probably a good idea to always ask for a receipt…just in case!
