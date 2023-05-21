You Should Never Use Windex To Clean These Things
Windex is one of those household products that has uses beyond what is printed on the bottle.
Seriously, if you Google it, you will find about a dozen ways you should be using it that’s not cleaning your windows or mirrors.
It turns out there are a few things you should not clean with Windex, though, so make sure and take a look before you go nuts and spray it everywhere!
Plexiglass
If you’ve got framed art or other decor that uses this substance, Reader’s Digest says the ammonia in Windex will ruin the material.
Windex does make an ammonia-free version, but make sure you double check before giving it a liberal spray.
Shower Doors
If your shower doors are full of soap scum and you’re thinking Windex will be an easy fix, think again.
It turns out Windex doesn’t break that down too well, and you would be better served using plain dish soap or a Magic Eraser.
You can prevent scum by leaving one of those dish wands filled with soap in your shower and cleaning quickly every time you’re rinsing off.
Television Screens
According to CNET, Windex can permanently damage tech screens because most have a special coating on them that is easily worn down.
It’s best to use a microfiber cloth and diluted dish soap, or a product designed to wipe them clean.
Granite Countertops
Harsh chemicals aren’t the way to go for porous materials like granite and marble. They can seep into those pores and leave stains or break down the sealant.
Diluted dish soap is your best bet here, or making a baking soda paste if you’ve got major stains to remove.
Either way, you should reseal those types of countertops every four years.
Unsealed Wood
Apartment Therapy warns that although Windex is fine to use on hardwood (in small doses), that doesn’t apply to wood surfaces that haven’t been finished or sealed.
Soap and water here too!
Car Glass
Glass Doctor says ammonia isn’t good for tint and also the glass cleaner made for cars makes it easier to get a streak-free finish.
I think I’ve accidentally made a few of these mistakes.
Oops! Live and learn, right?