May 23, 2023

A Vet Tech Reenacted How Different Dog Breeds React to Getting Their Nails Clipped

Are you ready to laugh your a** off?!?!

If so, you’re in the right place, because this video is absolutely hilarious!

A vet tech shared a video on TikTok where she and a co-worker reenacted what happens when different dog breeds get their nails clipped.

And we think all the dog owners out there will be able to relate to this kind of wholesome content.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.36.44 PM A Vet Tech Reenacted How Different Dog Breeds React to Getting Their Nails Clipped

Photo Credit: TikTok

First up was the pug who seems to be a little bit out of control…

That sounds about right if you’ve ever spent any time with those funny little pooches.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.36.52 PM A Vet Tech Reenacted How Different Dog Breeds React to Getting Their Nails Clipped

Photo Credit: TikTok

And then she took her turn tackling three very different breeds…

A chihuahua, a pit bull, and a Golden Retriever.

Hilarity ensued!

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.37.01 PM A Vet Tech Reenacted How Different Dog Breeds React to Getting Their Nails Clipped

Photo Credit: TikTok

And last, but certainly not least was the beagle…

And she nailed it again!

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.37.28 PM A Vet Tech Reenacted How Different Dog Breeds React to Getting Their Nails Clipped

Photo Credit: TikTok

Now take a look at the video and try not to laugh!

@ktbergeron What #breed do you have?😜 #veterinarian #vettechlife #veterinary #arkanimalhospital #nailclipping ♬ original sound – Kt Bergeron

Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

This person was amused by the staff member in the background.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.35.38 PM A Vet Tech Reenacted How Different Dog Breeds React to Getting Their Nails Clipped

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared what their pit bull does.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.35.49 PM A Vet Tech Reenacted How Different Dog Breeds React to Getting Their Nails Clipped

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said this is their new favorite thing.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.35.59 PM A Vet Tech Reenacted How Different Dog Breeds React to Getting Their Nails Clipped

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one person said that she deserves an Oscar.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.36.25 PM A Vet Tech Reenacted How Different Dog Breeds React to Getting Their Nails Clipped

Photo Credit: TikTok

Are these impressions on point, or what?

