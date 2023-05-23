A Vet Tech Reenacted How Different Dog Breeds React to Getting Their Nails Clipped
Are you ready to laugh your a** off?!?!
If so, you’re in the right place, because this video is absolutely hilarious!
A vet tech shared a video on TikTok where she and a co-worker reenacted what happens when different dog breeds get their nails clipped.
And we think all the dog owners out there will be able to relate to this kind of wholesome content.
First up was the pug who seems to be a little bit out of control…
That sounds about right if you’ve ever spent any time with those funny little pooches.
And then she took her turn tackling three very different breeds…
A chihuahua, a pit bull, and a Golden Retriever.
Hilarity ensued!
And last, but certainly not least was the beagle…
And she nailed it again!
Now take a look at the video and try not to laugh!
@ktbergeron What #breed do you have?😜 #veterinarian #vettechlife #veterinary #arkanimalhospital #nailclipping ♬ original sound – Kt Bergeron
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
This person was amused by the staff member in the background.
And this TikTokker shared what their pit bull does.
Another viewer said this is their new favorite thing.
And one person said that she deserves an Oscar.
Are these impressions on point, or what?