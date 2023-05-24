A Woman Talked About the Interactions She’s Had With Boomers While Working at a Phone Store
And if you’ve ever worked in sales or retail of any kind, a hilarious TikTok video created by a young woman named Liv will look awfully familiar to you.
Liv’s video shows her reenacting several different encounters she’s had with Boomer customers while working at a phone store.
And here’s a big bonus: Liv plays the role of herself AND as the customers she’s had to deal with regarding a variety of issues and complaints.
Liv showed how one customer told her that they microwaved their phone to try to charge it wirelessly.
Something doesn’t sound right about that…
And Liv said that one customer dunked their phone in motor oil 5 times to try to get it to work before they came into the store for help.
That seems like a good idea, right?
Some customers accused Liv’s store of scamming them and selling phones that were broken and one customer in particular wanted a phone without a 5G antenna.
The reason: “I don’t want Joe Biden to spy on me.”
Liv also had a customer who didn’t want the “rainbow symbol” on their phone, referring to the WiFi logo and they said, “I do not support you pushing LGBT on me. This is ridiculous.”
