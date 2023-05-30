A Woman Waited 20 Years to Get Revenge on a Mean Relative
It’s petty revenge time, folks!
And we have a feeling that this story from Reddit will make you cringe, smile, recoil in horror, AND possibly even laugh.
Because it’s a wild one!
Take a look at this woman’s story and see what you think.
After 20 years, I put the petty revenge cherry on top of a baby poo sundae.
“We had a family gathering over Easter, including my “Aunty Dot” and her daughter “Louise” and Louise’s family. Aunty Dot isn’t related to us, she’s married to my “Uncle Len” who came out to Australia on the same ship as my Dad, and they’ve been like brothers ever since.
I’m going to be blunt. I don’t like Louise. If I had my own way, I’d have nothing to do with her. But I love my aunt and uncle, and I’m Uncle Len’s medical decision maker, so I have to suffer her presence. (Uncle Len is in a nursing home because of his frail health.)
If I gave you the full list of my reasons for disliking Louise, I’d never get to the petty revenge. But here are the edited highights. She does mean and hurtful s**t, and then brushes it off with, “but I didn’t mee-ean to”, or “I was only trying to hell-elp”, or “but I’m just say-ing what I fee-eel”. Including the time she tried to stop my sisters from going to my Mum’s funeral 20 years ago, because they’re fostered and not “real family”. The irony has been noted.
She’s also an Olympic hopeful in the heavy-weight competitive child raising event.
Aunty Dot and Louise arrived with a frilly green dress and matching bloomers for my 6 month old, “Vampira” (she has two teeth, and likes fingers). While I was settling the adult guests in, and handing out chocolate ovoids to the younger kids, my partner Martin, dressed Vampira in her new outfit. She looked like an adorably cross frog in a frock.
Aunty Dot had a cuddle, and asked Louise to take a couple of photos. Then Louise wanted a cuddle, and started rattling on about how Vampira was 6 months old and can’t sit up unaided, but her Wonder Kids (aged 5 and 7) were sitting up and playing the grand piano at 4 months. (OK, I’m exaggerating. They don’t have a grand piano.)
When Vampira started getting squirmy and irritable, Martin said she probably had a tummy ache and tried to take her back. Louise kept saying she was good with babies and she would soon get Vampira settled. Martin and I were telling Louise in increasingly loud and firm tones to give her back, and Louise kept insisting Vampira would settle down for her.
After a while, Vampira relaxed and gave Louise a toothy smile. Louise beamed back and said, “See, I told you!”. I remember getting a look from Martin that said, “Well, we tried.” Seconds later, Louise shoved a wailing Vampira back at Martin and sprinted for the bathroom.
You see, what I hadn’t told Louise was that we’ve been introducing cereals into Vampira’s diet (because a growing baby cannot live on fingers alone), and it hasn’t been going well. Vampira had unleashed a poonami, which leaked out of her nappy, up the back of the new dress, and onto Louise. And it was one of her most odiferous efforts yet.
Martin did a clean up and complete outfit change, and gave Vampira her favourite teething dragon, so she was soon happy-ish. But the green dress and bloomers were beyond saving, and Louise’s top might not make it either. All of which could have been avoided if she’d just handed Martin the baby when he’d asked.
Soz Lou, but I’m not paying for a new top.
But the petty revenge cherry on top of the baby poo sundae came at dinner. The meal started with pureed “veggie soup”, and my middle sister asked if Louise wanted to feed Vampira, “seeing as you are good with babies”. Louise angrily declined.
I pretended to pout and accused Louise of hurting Vampira’s feelings, saying “But she didn’t mee-ean to”. I’d been waiting nearly 20 years for my chance to say that back to Louise and it felt good.”
