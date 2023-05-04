Adults Share Why They Now Side With the Parents From Teen Movies From Their Youth
Teen movies are made for teens, but typically, we can find reasons and places to laugh at them as adults, too.
That said, as we get older, things start to change – namely the fact that it all of a sudden gets easier to see things from the parents’ point-of-view.
That’s especially true, these people say, in these popular gems that we all loved as kids.
Poor parenting, seriously.
Mr. Wilson in Dennis the Menace. Seriously, f**k that little miscreant and his parents that turn a blind eye to his shenanigans.
Honestly I never really felt like Dennis was a good kid at all. He was a little shit that stirred up trouble for Mr Wilson and constantly tormented him.
Like “the Menace” is literally part of his name/title.
Though I did find it funny, but that’s kind of irrelevant to anyone being a good person or who I align with.
We all get there eventually.
Rewatching Scrubs, I realize I’m no longer a JD. I’ve become a Cox.
He learned too much.
In Dirty Dancing, Jerry Orbach just wanted a family summer vacation and instead learned entirely too much about his daughters’ sex lives.
How much is it going to cost me?
Sadly, The Wonder Years. I always couldn’t believe the dad was real, with his pissed off attitude from work. Now I understand
I’m maybe a year or two older than Fred Savage/Kevin Arnold and looked a ton like him (at that age) so he was like a weird alter ego when the show was originally airing.
Now, married with two kids, my first reaction to ANYTHING is the Dad’s go-to line: “how much is it going to cost me?”
Metamorphosis complete.
A wrathful angel.
Gene Wilder in original Charlie and the Chocolate factory “stop, don’t… come back”
I don’t necessarily identify with him, but from the out I knew he was the good guy. Essentially he was a wrathful angel, smiting the wicked and rewarding the good…and Grandpa Joe, for some reason.
The only sane person.
Not a teen movie, but Father of the Bride.
Watching it as a kid, Steve Martin seemed like an old grump.
Rewatching it as an adult, holy s*%t he is the only sane person in that movie.
Did you ever thank her for anything?
haven’t watched the movies, but I assume that the movies are similar enough, Diary of a wimpy kid, bro, your mom just wants to stop being a housewife and have a job and you complain that she isn’t in the house anymore to be your personal slave, when you get from school you don’t even greet her, you just give her your back pack, you little s&%t, do one thing in your life you f**king donkey, did you ever thank her for anything Gregory?
Not in the garden.
Winnie the Pooh.
Rabbit was never against playtime….but can you just not do it in his house or garden you little helions?!?!?
And Pooh is some frat boy who eats all of Rabbit’s freaking honey. Rabbit hardly complains, oh my gosh. And then Pooh gets his fat a** stuck in the door, and the whole village or whatever has to help him.
You just might.
Good Will Hunting.
A great film to watch as a smug, witty underachiever, however genuinely smart & funny you might be (at least according to your friends).
But go back to it 15 or 20 years later, perhaps after losing your wife to cancer, and you’ll freak out at this scene.
Team Zazu.
The Lion King.
Oh I thought Zazu was just an old fun-killer. What do you mean, Simba can’t be king? Why would you prevent the kids from going where they want?
As an adult and father, I’m 100% Team Zazu.
Actually good advice.
Sounds blasphemous to say about a movie I dearly love and pushing the definition of teen, but Animal House. If you’ve got a fraternity destroying a campus and members that are flunking out the Dean has to do something.
And when he tells Flounder “fat drunk and stupid is no way to go through life son,” well he actually sounds concerned and that is good advice.
The trifecta.
American Pie. As a new father, I hope to be like Jim’s dad when my little one is a teenager.
Caring, loving and a complete embarrassment to them.
Living next door would be a nightmare.
The Julia Louis-Dreyfus character and her husband in Christmas Vacation. Everyday, my wife and I are slowly turning into them…
I would advise against it.
The mom in Ice Princess.
So you have a daughter who has a talent for and seems to like physics and has a shot of getting into harvard. This girl throws it away for ice skating where she has only been competing for less than a year, where if she gets injured she’s done and when she reaches 30 she’s pretty much done.
There is no way she is at an olympic level at that point she would need years of training! Hell yes I would advise against it to!
They’re doing their best.
Rugrats. The parents were so young and just doing their best. I like it was a group of neighbors that were best friends too. I get really stressed out on their behalf now.
Especially the one where didi just wants to make it home before her banana tree she bought died in the car but no one could get their s*%t together
Not the lemur with brain damage!
Not a teen movie, but in Family Guy, I used to think Peter was hilarious. Now I’m older, the scenes where Lois seems 100% done with his shenanigans, and where Stewie once said, “Emotionally, mom has already left you,” I feel so awful for her.
She got saddled with a man child with the IQ of a lemur with brain damage, who constantly undermines and undervalues her. Hell, every TV “nag” deserves better.
He just wants to be better.
Way late to the party; but I’m gonna say “Daria”.
I used to be a disaffected teen too. All my problems were SO HUGE! And Daria’s parents just DIDN’T UNDERSTAND!
I watch it now, and Jake Morgendorffer is who I identify best with. He’s supposed to seem silly and crazy and out of touch, but now I just see a guy who worries so much about providing for his family, dealing with insecurity about his masculinity, and trying to relate to his daughters any way he can in spite of being completely baffled by them, because his hypermasculine upbringing left him ill-equipped to relate to girls.
Poor Jake. He just wants to be a better dad than his dad. And in spite of his goofiness, I think he does an okay job.
I cannot argue with any of these assessments.
I suppose that just means I’m old!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, entertainment, movies, red border, reddit