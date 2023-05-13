An Ex-Victoria’s Secret Worker Shared Her Thoughts About Why You Shouldn’t Shoplift There
It’s never a good idea to shoplift anywhere (it is illegal, after all), and it sounds like it’s really, REALLY not a good idea to try to be sneaky while shopping at Victoria’s Secret.
So if you’re in the market for some slinky lingerie and you have sticky fingers, we think that this public service announcement from a former Victoria’s Secret manager will make you think twice.
The woman shared a video on TikTok about how the store deals with shoplifters and she said that the location she worked at dealt with shoplifters and theft multiple times every day.
She said there is some truth to the belief that stores don’t stop people sometimes because they don’t want to put any of their employees in danger, but then she talked about how the Victoria’s Secret asset protection team responds to reported theft.
If workers at any stores report theft, the asset protection team will review the surveillance footage, take screenshots, and calculate everything that was stolen.
Some shoplifters think they have escaped detection because they weren’t stopped in the store, but the team continues to monitor people who have stolen and return and they let the evidence build up against them.
If a particular person steals a certain number of items, the store will take action against them. The woman who shared the video talked about a woman who the team watched for months as she returned again and again to steal from the store. She was eventually arrested for stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise.
Here’s what she had to say in her video.
No, we don’t condone shoplifting…ever!
Keep on the straight and narrow!