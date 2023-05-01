An Olive Garden Employee Says She Charged a Customer $9.99 After Catching Them Eating Only Soup and Salad
One of the most popular aspects of eating at Olive Garden is the restaurant’s unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks.
You can really load up on that stuff for only $9.99 and a lot of people take advantage of that deal every day.
But what happens when Olive Garden employees see folks breaking the rules?
A woman who works at the restaurant chain shared a video on TikTok where she said she charged a customer $9.99 when she saw them chowing down.
@ariel.marie824 It’s 9.99 like bffr 😂 #fyp #foryou #servertok #worktok #worktiktok ♬ ACCUSATIONS – lil k
Here’s how folks responded to the video on TikTok.
One viewer said,
“If someone needs to share a soup and salad they’re probably struggling. I wouldn’t be so proud of myself for charging them.”
And another person commented,
“They think they get paid commission or something.”
One TikTokker added,
“Girl.. I know they don’t pay you enough to do all of that.”
A viewer thinks this cost her a tip and said,
“And that’s why you don’t get a tip from that table.”
But one TikTokker retorted,
“Y’all saying that’s her tip but if the lady is sneaking a shared meal I promise you she probably wasn’t gonna tip anyways.”
Sounds pretty controversial to us!
