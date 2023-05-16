Employer Forces Work-From-Home Employee to Return Macbook and Monitor in 48 Hours. But The Package They Sent Has A Big Problem.
So many people work from home these days and it seems like the overall consensus is that folks enjoy skipping the commute and spending more time in the friendly confines of their houses.
But it sounds like there are still some issues that employers need to figure out if their employees work from home.
A TikTokker named Leslie posted a video where she talked about her problems after she quit her job.
They wanted her to send back her Macbook and a monitor.
She was given a 48-hour deadline to return her equipment…but she wasn’t provided with the correct box!
Take a look at what she had to say about this struggle.
Hmmm…
Folks who saw the video made their voices heard in the comments.
One viewer said,
“Nothing they can do. Zilch. You do owe it back, but if you quit, they can’t hold your check hostage or anything.”
Another TikTokker commented,
“Send it when they send the right box.”
And a third person joked,
“They didn’t say in working condition.”
It sure seems like there are still some kinks for employers to figure out in regard to their work-from-home employees, huh?
